Local:
- BART had another significant service meltdown on Thursday morning, which stemmed from an equipment problem near San Bruno. The issue caused trouble for anyone using the trains to get to SFO, but ultimately caused significant delays throughout the system for several hours. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco police have released a photo of a man who was possibly a bouncer at a nightclub on Fourth Street — The Grand, or Thriller Social Club — who allegedly punched a woman repeatedly on the morning of February 9 following a verbal altercation. [KRON4]
- Waymo and Waze are partnering on a pothole-mapping project in San Francisco... your move Public Works. [NBC Bay Area]
National:
- The First Lady doth protest too much, having just given a press conference no one was expecting Thursday about her connections, or lack thereof, to Jeffrey Epstein. Apparently responding to online rumor — or maybe an upcoming bombshell report!? — and the logical assumption many have made that Epstein might have introduced Melania and Donald in the late 1990s, the First Lady told reporters Thursday, "The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect." [YouTube / NY Times]
- NATO is hoping not to become a casualty of the Iran War, and Trump still wants Greenlands, so... [New York Times]
- Colombian singer Karol G, who is headlining at Coachella this weekend, says she wants to speak out about ICE and the injustices happening in this country, but she's been advised not to because her visa could be revoked. [KRON4]
Video:
- In case you missed it, 60 Minutes had a piece on Sunday about California's high-speed rail project and where it stands. It's a fairly bleak take, with a slight glimmer of hope, and the answer to the question of why other countries have succeeded in building high-speed rail and we haven't is that they've chosen to pay for it, and we have not.
Photo by Caleb Wright