Just hours after city officials called for an end to street violence by announcing a 24-hour ceasefire Thursday afternoon, a teenager was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a fight near Mission and 18th streets that resulted in gunfire.

The shooting occurred around 3 pm Thursday after a “big fight” broke out near Mission and 18th streets. Witnesses heard one or two gunshots, as Mission Local reports. According to reports on Citizen, the teen was shot in the abdomen by two suspects wearing black masks who fled the scene.

Police were still determining how many suspects were involved, and at least one suspect was believed to have fled east on foot down 18th Street. Footage of the crime scene via Citizen shows the intersection taped off and surrounded by several police vehicles.

Per Mission Local, the victim ran into Homies Organizing the Mission to Empower Youth (HOMEY), a youth center at 2221 Mission Street, where youth staff administered first aid. While the youth wasn’t involved with HOMEY, he reportedly knew participants in the program.

“The youth team kept him alive until the ambulance came,” said HOMEY’s executive director, Roberto Eligio Alfaro, speaking to Mission Local.

Person Shot in Abdomen, Masked Suspects Flee Scene @CitizenApp 2225 Mission St Yesterday 3:08:05 PM PDT

Earlier on Thursday, city leaders called for a 24-hour ceasefire directed at local youth and street gangs, as the city has seen 14 homicides so far this year, compared to 4 in the same period in 2025, as SFist reported.

The Chronicle reports that there have been 29 shootings so far in 2026, compared to 26 last year, and firearms were involved in nine of this year's 14 homicides.

The investigation into the Mission Street shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Related: Calling It a 'Crisis Point,' DA Brooke Jenkins and Other City Leaders Call For Ceasefire Amid Spike In SF Homicides

Image: Citizen app