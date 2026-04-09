Crews officially broke ground on the mammoth, long-awaited “Marvel in the Mission” affordable housing development adjacent to the 16th Street-Mission BART Station, with the first phase featuring 136 units of permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless residents.

After years of shifting plans and neighborhood pushback, construction on the 19-story, 382-unit “Marvel in the Mission” project at 1979 Mission Street, also known as “La Maravilla,” is now moving forward, as the Chronicle reports. In addition to being the Mission’s largest affordable housing site, it will also serve as a model for supportive housing, featuring on-site services aimed at helping residents remain stably housed.

The project is co-developed by Mission Housing Development Corp. and the Mission Economic Development Agency (MEDA) with the goal of creating 382 units split between multifamily affordable housing and permanent supportive housing — serving low-income households experiencing homelessness or those at risk, according to Mission Housing’s website.

Following the first phase of construction, which will create 136 units of permanent supportive housing, the second and third phases will add 134 and 112 affordable family housing units to the development.

Last month, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a financing package for the first phase of La Maravilla, including a $61 million loan from the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development, tax-exempt bonds, and a long-term ground lease. The project draws on a mix of local, state, and federal funding sources, along with bond proceeds.

The site was once slated for a market-rate condo complex that earned the nickname “Monster in the Mission,” which the developer eventually abandoned after facing financing challenges and strong opposition from neighbors. Ultimately, the city was able to acquire the land in 2022 to devote it to 100-percent affordable housing.

The Marvel project, which was introduced two years ago, encountered a hurdle last summer when nearby residents attempted to block it as well, as SFist reported at the time. Opponents, including parents from Marshall Elementary School, had argued the inclusion of formerly homeless residents and a plan to subdivide the property into multiple addresses would pose safety concerns, but supervisors allowed the project to proceed.

“I pinch myself when I walk by at least once a day to see it. It was one of the hardest closings in history,” said Mission Housing Executive Director Sam Moss, speaking to the Chronicle. “Everyone worked really hard the last three months of 2025 and pulled off a not very small miracle, and closed all the funding that was needed. Now there’s a tangible building coming out of the ground that represents going on two decades of organizing and difficult work.”

A groundbreaking ceremony for Phase 1 is set for April 23. Speakers will reportedly include leaders from Mission Housing and MEDA, as well as representatives from the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

“Our administration is working to deliver more affordable housing so the next generation of San Franciscans can raise their families in the city they love,” said SF Mayor Daniel Lurie. “This project will provide stability for residents while strengthening the Mission community and delivering the affordable homes that San Franciscans have long needed.”

Previously: The Former ‘Monster In the Mission’ Project, Now Slated to Be Affordable Housing, Gets Even Bigger

Image: Mission Housing