- One cat died and multiple residents were displaced in an apartment fire in North Oakland Tuesday evening. Four units were damaged in the fire, which occurred at 200 Fairmount Avenue, near Broadway/Auto Row, but no injuries were reported. [NBC Bay Area]
- Livermore city leaders are pushing to build a new three-stop train line to extend transit service from Dublin/Pleasanton Station into Livermore. Valley Link, which would need to compete for federal funding with BART, would be an alternative to extending BART to Livermore, which the BART Board rejected in 2018. [Chronicle]
- The Alameda County Board of Supervisors took a symbolic vote Tuesday opposing the reuse of FCI Dublin for any sort of correctional or detention facility, including one run by ICE, even though the government has indicated they aren't intending to do anything with the property. [KTVU]
- Online rumors, but no specific allegations, have been spreading about Rep. Eric Swalwell refrencing vague "misconduct" with female staffers, which his campaign is pushing back hard on as we approach the June primary in the California governor's race. [KRON4]
- Most weather models show the globe reaching El Nino conditions by mid-June, and one climate scientist suggests that this could be the "strongest El Nino in 140 years." [Chronicle]
- SF Rec and Parks is requiring the weekly Salty Dogs Club cold plunge group, which swims from Chrissy Field, to get a permit now that the group has grown so large. [Chronicle]
- Google Gemini has been redesigned to feature a one-touch crisis hotline module for users in crisis. [Endgadget]
Photo via Citizen app