Sharbel Saker, a former SF resident who had worked at Fisherman’s Wharf prior to moving to LA last year, was found dead early Friday near Market and Page streets after reportedly leaving Martuni’s piano bar on mid-Market.

Friends began posting on social media over the weekend trying to locate 34-year-old Sharbel Saker, who was last seen leaving Martuni’s at Market and Valencia streets in San Francisco around 1 am Friday, as Mission Local reports. Saker’s body was found later that day at Market and Page streets, two blocks away, according to San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Paulina Henderson. He was reportedly not heading in that direction when he left Martuni’s.

The SFPD does not suspect foul play at this time based on lack of evidence. While it’s unconfirmed, commenters on social media say Saker’s phone was found in a plastic bag buried in a flower planter.

“I knew him,” said a commenter on Mission Local’s social media post. “It makes no sense. He used to live here. He was very familiar with nightlife and San Francisco at that hour. There’s more to this. That’s what my gut says.”

Based on Saker’s social media, he was from the Bronx in New York City, and moved to the Bay Area in 2017. He previously worked as general manager for the Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum at Fisherman’s Wharf before moving to Los Angeles last summer.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

Image: Sharbel Saker/Facebook