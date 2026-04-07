Local:
- A man in South San Francisco was arrested last week under suspicion of shooting into an apartment building after burglarizing a vehicle. There were 10 people inside the building at the time, including a child, but no one was injured. [Bay Area News Group]
- Southwest Airlines now offers nonstop flights out of Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa to four cities, including daily flights to San Diego and Las Vegas, five flights a week to Burbank, and weekly flights to Denver. [KTVU]
- An SF jury found Aljerone Green, 33, of San Francisco guilty of violently kicking a small dog multiple times in the hallway of an SRO, which was also caught on surveillance cameras, and the condition of the dog is not known. [KRON4]
National:
- More than 850 girls have signed up to attend Camp Mystic in Texas this summer following last year’s floods that killed 27 girls. Texas health regulators are currently investigating hundreds of complaints with the assistance of the Texas Rangers, as the state considers allowing the camp to reopen. [Associated Press]
- Iran has agreed to President Donald Trump’s offer of a two-week ceasefire in the war, with plans to negotiate with the US in Islamabad beginning Friday, emphasizing its military will be on high alert “should the slightest error be committed by the enemy." [PBS]
- Pope Leo XIV condemned Trump over his threat Tuesday to destroy Iranian civilization, saying attacks on civilians violate international law while urging the American public to contact their political leaders and congressional representatives demanding an end to the war. [Associated Press]
Video of the Day:
SF Public Library’s annual Night of Ideas is Saturday, featuring talks, performances, food, art, collective imagination, and a dance party under the atrium.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist