An SF woman was arrested at SFO and taken into custody by Tiburon police last week on suspicion of racking up $60,000 in fraudulent charges on her former boss’s credit card for extravagant purchases including international travel, luxury hotels, and spa services.

Naghmeh Novbakhtian, 35, of San Francisco, was arrested last Tuesday around 6:50 am in connection with a felony credit card fraud case upon her flight landing at San Francisco International Airport, according to the Tiburon Police Department.

Novbakhtian’s former boss told Tiburon police she had previously authorized Novbakhtian to use her credit card for childcare-related expenses when she was employed as the family’s nanny between July and December 2025.

The victim told police her credit card company recently alerted her to a dramatic uptick in unauthorized charges, amounting to around $60,000, in the months following Novbakhtian’s employment. Some of the charges included direct payments made to accounts associated with Novbakhtian, as well as international airline tickets under her name, luxury hotels, cosmetic and spa services, retail purchases, and ride services.

The police department says detectives are investigating whether Novbakhtian is connected to additional crimes, including a residential burglary that was previously reported.

The Marin County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case for felony grand theft and fraud charges. Tiburon police are asking anyone with additional information to contact the department.

Photo by Duke Cullinan