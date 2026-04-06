The other festive, SF-specific Easter Sunday tradition besides the Hunky Jesus Contest in Dolores Park is of course the Bring Your Own Big Wheel race down the actual crookedest street, Vermont Street.

It's not quite as old as the Hunky Jesus Contest, but the annual Bring Your Own Big Wheel race just celebrated 26 years since its beginnings, on Easter Sunday. The race began with co-founder Jon Brumit taking a Big Wheel down the crooked part of Lombard Street in 2000. But as the event gained notoriety — and Lombard Street neighbors objected to their landscaping being damaged — it moved to the more crooked, less well known Vermont Street on Potrero Hill.

As the current organizers says on their barely updated website, "We actually try not to promote the event so that it stays a manageable size." And there aren't too many rules besides a strict ban on advertising or product endorsements at the race. And it's now divided into a kids race (12 and under) starting around 2 pm, and an "adult kids" race starting at 3 pm.

The race route is lined with hay bales, for crashing into.

Below, some images from this year's Bring Your Own Big Wheel Race. And check out the story on JJ Meeks' Instagram with another aerial drone compilation showing both the scenes at Dolores Park and on Vermont Street Sunday afternoon.

Attendees gather before the "Bring Your Own Big Wheel" race on April 5, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Dozens of competitors are racing Big Wheels, a plastic toy tricycle, down Vermont Street on Easter Sunday. (Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)

Michael McNeill, dressed as the Pope, and Anthony Baer, dressed as Elvis, embrace at "Bring Your Own Big Wheel" on April 5, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Dozens of competitors are racing Big Wheels, a plastic toy tricycle, down Vermont Street Easter Sunday. (Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)

Racers wait at the start of kids' section of the "Bring Your Own Big Wheel" race on April 5, 2026 in San Francisco, California. More than 100 competitors raced Big Wheels, a plastic toy tricycle, down Vermont Street Easter Sunday. (Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)

Attendees watch racers at "Bring Your Own Big Wheel" on April 5, 2026 in San Francisco, California. More than 100 competitors raced Big Wheels, a plastic toy tricycle, down Vermont Street Easter Sunday. (Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)

A racer crashes at "Bring Your Own Big Wheel" on April 5, 2026 in San Francisco, California. More than 100 competitors raced Big Wheels, a plastic toy tricycle, down Vermont Street Easter Sunday. (Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)

Racers wait at the start of "Bring Your Own Big Wheel" on April 5, 2026 in San Francisco, California. More than 100 competitors raced Big Wheels, a plastic toy tricycle, down Vermont Street Easter Sunday. (Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)

Racers wait at the start of "Bring Your Own Big Wheel" on April 5, 2026 in San Francisco, California. More than 100 competitors raced Big Wheels, a plastic toy tricycle, down Vermont Street Easter Sunday. (Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)

Racers descend the course at "Bring Your Own Big Wheel" on April 5, 2026 in San Francisco, California. More than 100 competitors raced Big Wheels, a plastic toy tricycle, down Vermont Street Easter Sunday. (Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)

Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images

A racer crashes at "Bring Your Own Big Wheel" on April 5, 2026 in San Francisco, California. More than 100 competitors raced Big Wheels, a plastic toy tricycle, down Vermont Street Easter Sunday. (Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)

Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images

Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images

Previously: Video: Bring Your Own Big Wheel Race Once Again Draws Easter Crowds to SF's Vermont Street