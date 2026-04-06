A historic streetcar got T-boned by a San Francisco fire truck Monday morning, and it's unclear how the crash happened or whether anyone was injured.

One of F-Market line's historic streetcars was struck on the side by an SFFD fire truck at around 11:48 am Monday, in the area of Bay Street and Embarcadero.

Video from the Citizen app appears to show that the F-Market car was traveling south on Embarcadero when the fire truck, likely coming from Bay Street, collided with the streetcar.

The streetcar appears visibly damaged, and a fender was lying in the roadway.

As KRON4 notes, the streetcar in question is a Pacific Electric car from 1948 that was originally part of Los Angeles's famed Red Car transit system — the last piece of which was retired in 1961.

The crash caused temporary delays on the F-Market line.

As of 12:40 pm, the SFMTA tweeted that the scene had been cleared and regular service was resuming.

It remains unclear whether the streetcar had any passengers at the time of the crash, or if the operator or any firefighers were injured.

This is a developing story.