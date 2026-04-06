- Another "equipment problem" at BART's Embarcadero Station caused some delays Sunday night. Video showed smoke filling the station, suggesting that there could have been another insulator cap explosion or similar issue on the tracks, but not a real fire. [NBC Bay Area]
- A person was shot on Saturday just before noon near the Park Merced Shopping Center, at Cambon and Cardenas streets in San Francisco, and the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. [ABC 7]
- There was also a non-fatal shooting Saturday evening at Sixth and Minna streets, around 8:30 pm, adding to a string of violence along Sixth Street since the new year began. [SF Standard]
- Trump has now endorsed Republican Steve Hilton for California governer, which could help him in June's primary. [KRON4]
- California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in cooperation with 20 other states' attorneys general, has filed suit against the Trump administration over the executive order affecting mail-in voting, saying it is unconstitutional. [ABC 7]
- New Thai Elephant restaurant near Fisherman's Wharf was closed by health inspectors last week due to rat droppings, cockroaches. [Hoodline]
- Gas prices in the Bay Area have climbed to an average of $6 per gallon. [KTVU]