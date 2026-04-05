- San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that a jury convicted Kalann Johnson, 35, for violently attacking two social workers last December. Johnson entered a single-room occupancy hotel where the two women were serving free coffee and began punching the women and yanked out the hair of one of them when she was asked to leave. [KRON4]
- The Diablo Canyon Power Plant in San Luis Obispo County, which generates around nine percent of California’s total electricity and 17 percent of its zero-carbon power, will now stay open for another 20 years. The plant had been set to close in 2030, and Newsom pushed to delay the closure to avoid rolling blackouts during the state’s transition to renewable energy. [Chronicle]
- In addition to the spike in norovirus, rotavirus, which causes similar symptoms and is potentially fatal in small children, is also surging in Bay Area waters. [SFGate]
- One person was killed in an apartment fire in San Jose Friday morning, which was sparked by an e-bike's rechargeable battery. [KGO]
- The second crew member from the downed US fighter jets was rescued from deep inside Iran in hostile territory Sunday. [CBS News]
- In true Bay Area fashion, people are hiking two miles up Mount Tam to line up for pancake breakfast at the West Point Inn. [SFGate]
- Friends and family are raising funds for Gbari Gilliam, a Berkeley High School graduate who moved to Los Angeles to pursue a thriving dance career, who is in the hospital waiting for a heart transplant after he suddenly collapsed from an undiagnosed heart condition. [Bay Area News Group]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist