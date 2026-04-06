Local:
- San Francisco police are cracking down on scofflaw cyclists, especially on high-injury corridors, so if you're biking to work, think twice about blowing through that crosswalk or red light. [Chronicle]
- More than 450 shelter beds in long-term residence hotels are set to disappear from the city's shelter system, as contracts with three of these hotels in the Tenderloin are expiring. [Mission Local]
- Oakland coffeeshop owner Amy Hillyard remains missing after two weeks and multiple search efforts. [KTVU]
National:
- After posting an expletive-laden rant against Iran on Sunday night, President Trump escalated the threatening rhetoric Monday saying the "entire country" of Iran could be "taken out in one night" if a deal isn't reached tomorrow. [CNN]
- As fuel costs continue to rise, United Airlines is raising its checked baggage fees — $45 for the first bag and $55 for the second bag. [Associated Press]
- After Stephen Colbert has his final Late Show on May 21, CBS announced that it will be filling the 11:35 pm timeslot with Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen, the show that has been airing at 12:35 since September. [CNN]
Video:
- This is not AI... it's a colorized, enhanced, and restored bit of street-scene footage of San Francisco in the 1940s, with added sound design, starting out possibly at Washington Street and Grant Avenue in Chinatown, driving through Russian Hill, and finally stopping at Fisherman's Wharf.
Photo by Spencer Plouzek