- A five-year-old boy died by drowning in Lake Shasta. The drowning happened Monday morning in Turntable Bay, and the boy's family said they could not get to him in time and he was not wearing a life preserver. [KPIX]
- A truck accident and fuel spill was causing a backup Tuesday morning on I-880 southbound, and the spill was blocking all lanes of traffic near 29th Avenue in Oakland as of 8:34 am, with CHP issuing a "severe traffic alert." [KTVU]
- A 53-year-old man has pleaded not guilty in San Mateo County to a series of copper wire thefts in February and March that totaled $225,000 worth of copper wire. [KRON4]
- Mission Local has expanded to have beat coverage of four other neighborhoods — the Tenderloin, Bayview, Sunset, and Richmond — and today they launched landing pages for each. [Mission Local]
- We're used to hearing about Barnes & Noble stores closing, but the bookstore chain is opening a new location in a former Party City in Cupertino. [KRON4]
- If the Democrat running in Marjorie Taylor Greene's former district in Georgia wins in today's special election — and it's a longshot — the Republican majority in the House will come down to just one vote. [CNN]
- Dr. Gerhardt Konig is testifying in his own defense in the Hawaii trial in which he is accused of trying kill his wife while on a cliffside hiking trail in Oahu, and he claims she tried to kill him. [CNN]
Photo by Pallavi Dixit