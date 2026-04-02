Local:
- Former Human Rights Commission director and leader of former Mayor London Breed's Dream Keeper Initiative Sheryl Davis reportedly plans to plead not guilty to criminal charges, but delayed her arraignment today until May 6. Davis, who has been br0ught up on Ethics Commission charges for the alleged misappropriation of $4.6 million in city funds, was criminally charged for misappropriation of public funds earlier this week. [Mission Local]
- Not great news: A dead bat that was found in a Fremont neighborhood earlier this week has tested positive for rabies. [KPIX]
- Sunday Streets has met its fundraising goal for the first half the 2026 season. [Mission Local]
National:
- No surprise here, but Trump's trade war and now the war in Iran have only encouraged China and others to find the choke points in the US economy, and test them, often to great success. [New York Times]
- Artemis II is now on Day 2 of its mission to go around the Moon, and it is still headed there. [CNN]
- Good news for anyone who's been stuck with an embarassing username on Gmail that they've had since the mid-aughts: You can now change your username without losing your account. [USA Today]
Video:
- This video explains why San Francisco is uniquely dense among major American cities, largely because it was a 19th Century city that started out dense, concentrated around a waterfront, and maintained its street grid after the 1906 earthquake and fire. "When the automobile era arrived in the mid-20th Century, San Francisco was already largely built out," the narrator says.
Photo by Ars M