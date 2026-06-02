- Early voter turnout in California is at a very low 17% in today's primary, and election officials are bracing for a surge of ballots on Election Day. Remember that the safest way to make sure your ballot is counted at this point is to find a ballot drop box at your local polling place, or just vote in person. [Bay Area News Group]
- And we will likely be waiting days, if not weeks, to find out who the top vote-getters are in the governor's race as a result of late voting. [Chronicle]
- The town of Los Gatos hoisted a Progress Pride Flag on Monday marking the start of Pride Month, and it's a first for the town following a student-led push to fly the flag. [KTVU]
- A 57-year-old tourist from Tahiti died in a midair skydiving collision in Riverside County last week and was found dead in a field by the side of a freeway. [SFGate]
- Senator Kirsten Gillibrand [D-NY] introduced a stand-alone bill last week that would restrict how the US military uses AI. [New York Times]
- Trump has tapped loyalist Bill Pulte, the housing developer, who heads the Federal Housing Finance Agency, to replace Tulsi Gabbard as acting intelligence director, despite his lack of experience in national security. [New York Times]
- A mural artist in Dallas is suing FIFA for $25 million over the painting over of a 30-year-old, well-loved mural of whales in downtown Dallas to make way for a World Cup advertisement. [New York Times]