- The Clay Theater on Fillmore could reopen as early as next year after clearing a key hurdle at the Historic Preservation Commission. Billionaire Neil Mehta, who has bought up multiple properties on several blocks of Fillmore with plans for a retail makeover, has said he wants to model the theater after New York's Metrograph, serving as a high-end art-house cinema with a hospitality component. [Chronicle]
- The San Francisco Police Department just welcomed its largest recruit class in a decade, with 41 new recruits being sworn in at a ceremony Thursday night at the Scottish Rite Center. [NBC Bay Area]
- After a fight earlier this week near Milpitas High School that left one teen dead, another man died in a fight outside an elementary school in Concord which apparently involved relatives of students following an after-school program. [ABC 7]
- The nonprofit Oakland Fund has purchased a $12 million building in the Temescal neighborhood to rent affordable units to teachers, and the group is seeking to purchase more buildings to do the same. [KTVU]
- K-Pop girl group NMIXX will be doing a pre-game performance and will throw the first pitch at the Giants' game against the Phillies on Monday. [KRON4]
- Ousted Attorney General Pam Bondi apparently was hoping for a more graceful exit from the job, sometime this summer, but Trump dropped the axe in the car on the way to the Supreme Court Wednesday, and made the announcement Thursday morning. [New York Times]
- The trial of Luigi Mangione for the killing of United Health Care CEO Brian Thompson has now been delayed until January 2027. [ABC 7]