Two people were killed in a crash outside Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield early Tuesday after the driver fled Napa County Sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop on Highway 12, which led to a chase.

Earlier today, we learned that the main gate at Travis Air Force Base was closed due to police activity, and now we are getting more information.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that night-shift patrol deputies pulled over the suspects at 12:04 am on State Highway 12 in Napa, just east of State Route 29. The car, containing the driver and one passenger, fled the scene, leading to a pursuit.

The driver crashed at 12:17 am outside Travis Air Force Base’s visitor parking lot, and the car immediately burst into flames. Deputies reportedly tried to extinguish the fire but were unsuccessful.

The Travis Air Force Base Fire Department arrived at 12:25 am, and both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The Solano County Coroner’s Office will be handling the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Witness Frank Mejack spoke to KGO about the crash.

"I heard the boom, the initial boom, and I was just worried it was a plane," he said. "Walked over and saw right away all the cop cars, all the fire trucks, the ambulances, and as soon as you walked in front of the building, you could see the fire and everything else."



Video footage of the scene shows the charred, overturned car at the gates of the air force base. Fairfield police said the main gate of the base was closed Tuesday, and drivers were being told to use the Hospital or North gates as alternatives.

Image: Travis Airforce Base/X