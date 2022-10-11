- The new operator of the Castro Theatre, Another Planet Entertainment, received yet another un-welcome mat as the Castro Merchants Association voted to not support their plans for the theater. Another Planet Entertainment (APE) handed the merchants association a pre-written letter of support to sign, but the association voted 5-0 to not sign it, which may create headaches for APE when they pursue Planning Commission approval. [Hoodline]
- A troubling trend continues at Stanford, as the campus saw its second rape in a two-month period. The victim is a university employee who was dragged out of her office into a basement and raped, and the university merely describes the suspect as an “adult male.” [KTVU]
- A gruesome development in Menlo Park, as a tree trimmer fell into a wood chipper and died shortly thereafter. The incident occurred at about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, and while we don’t know the victim’s identity, they were surely on the job, as Cal/OSHA is investigating. [NBC Bay Area]
- A Revel moped exploded and severely damaged two adjacent cars near the Panhandle, in an incident that happened in late September, though we’re just learning of it now. [SF Standard]
- A house near Fort Mason has a new paint job celebrating Iranian martyr Mahsa Amini, whose killing has set off ongoing demonstrations across Iran. [KGO]
- A six-foot-long boa constrictor was on the loose Monday night in Livermore, but has been corralled and returned to its owner. [Chronicle]
