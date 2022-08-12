It’s unknown whether the victim was a student, but there is a physical description of the suspect, who has been seen “on campus before.”

It was first reported Wednesday on NBC Bay Area that a woman had been raped on the Stanford Campus, and there was not a lot of detail at the time. That station noted that “a woman said she was grabbed, taken into a bathroom and raped,” and that “It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near Wilbur Hall while summer classes were underway, and she claimed to have seen the man on campus before.”

We now have a description of the suspect. While the victim has indicated she does “not want to speak with law enforcement at this time,” according to a Stanford Safety Alert, we do have the additional information that she was “physically restrained (grabbed) and taken to a restroom” where the attack occurred. (The residential complex Wilbur Hall is seen above).

Per the alert, the suspect is described as an adult Black male, “6' tall with a thin build, brown eyes, and a faded beard.” The information comes from a mandatory reporter, that is, university staff or personnel from whom reporting such incidents is mandatory if they’re made aware.

"We always want people to be vigilant about their surroundings,” YWCA Golden Gate-Silicon Valley CEO Adriana Caldera told KTVU. “Make sure they know where they’re going. Where the physical buildings are where they’re going to be. We want people to feel safe.”

It’s unclear whether either the victim or the attacker were students.

Image: Stanford.edu