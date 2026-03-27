A roster of Rupaul's Drag Race alums, along with Ru herself, and a bevy of queer comedians, camp icons, and others star in this 1970s-style disaster-movie send-up due out this summer.

It feels like forever ago that Hollywood produced comedies on the regular. But at least we have World of Wonder, the production company behind Rupaul's Drag Race, taking a gamble on a broad comedy in the style of Airplane! starring an incredible who's-who of queer and camp culture — including Matt Rogers, Drew Droege, Rachel Bloom, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Michelle Visage, and Rupaul as President Gagwell.

Stop! That! Train! is directed by Adam Shankman, who directed the Hairspray! musical movie.

And the synopsis on IMdB speaks for itself: "Two train stewardess BFFs switch from a dull railway to the luxurious Glamazonian Express. During a massive storm, they must work with snooty first-class crew and President Gagwell to prevent disaster in LA."

Enjoy the trailer. The film hits theaters June 12.