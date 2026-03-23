ICE agents may not be getting deployed to help a dwindling TSA force at San Francisco International Airport amid the partial government shutdown, but they were there on Sunday anyway, conducting an arrest.

News came out Sunday that President Trump was seeking to solve the problem of TSA agent shortages at US airports — caused by the impasse in Congress over the funding of ICE, which has impacted the paychecks of TSA agents but not ICE agents — by deploying ICE agents to TSA checkpoints. This will likely create new nightmares on its own, however for now, the Bay Area is being spared this particular deployment.

As ABC News is reporting Monday, ICE agents are being sent to 14 airports around the country that have seen the highest rates of TSA agents calling in sick, and neither SFO nor Oakland Airport is on the list. The list includes major hubs like Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport, Chicago O'Hare, Phoenix, Houston's Bush Intercontinental, and JFK, as well as airports in New Orleans, Cleveland, and Fort Meyers, Florida.

The list of airports where ICE is coming is reportedly "subject to change."

Still, ICE agents were present at SFO on Sunday, with a post on Reddit Sunday night linking a deportation arrest caught on video to the Trump announcement, saying "ICE already causing havoc at SFO."

As KTVU reports, ICE agents were at the airport on an unrelated matter, and airport officials confirmed that they conducted the arrest in the secure area of Terminal 3.

A crying woman could be seen being forcibly handcuffed in the video, which said the arrest occurred around 10 pm near Gate E2.

A young girl was reportedly also taken into custody with the woman.

"We understand federal officers were transporting two individuals on an outbound flight when this incident occurred," said SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel in an email to KTVU. "We believe this is an isolated incident and have no reason to suspect broader enforcement action at SFO."

Regarding the use of ICE agents to perform the functions of TSA agents at airports, House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi told ABC 7 Sunday, "It's completely wrong. ICE agents are not trained for the job they have now."

Photo by Duke Cullinan