An armed suspect connected to an assault barricaded themselves inside a unit at the Cadillac Hotel in SF’s Tenderloin District Tuesday, and the SFPD eventually took them into custody with the help of crisis negotiators.

As KTVU reports, authorities responded to a report of an assault on the 300 block of Eddy Street around 2 pm Tuesday, after which they discovered an armed suspect connected to the incident was barricaded inside a building on that same block.

According to KRON4, the suspect was located inside a room at the Cadillac Hotel, and officers from the San Francisco Police Department and a hostage crisis team worked to resolve the incident peacefully.

An AlertSF notification was sent out to residents around 3:15 pm to avoid the area of Eddy and Leavenworth streets. Traffic was reportedly closed on Eddy between Jones and Leavenworth streets, and a tactical medical team was also on the scene.

The situation was resolved and the area cleared a few hours later, according to a second alert at 6:12 pm.

KTVU reports that no other details were provided about the assault, and the investigation is ongoing.

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