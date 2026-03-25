- Pushing to hire 36 new attorneys, SF Public Defender Mano Raju continues turning down some cases assigned to his office, saying his staff has unmanageable caseloads. Raju was held in contempt by Superior Court Judge Harry M. Dorfman and ordered to pay a $26,000 fine, $1,000 for every case turned down so far. [Mission Local]
- Could last night's canceled debate at USC have an impact on the governor's race going forward? The uproar over the exclusion of four lower-polling candidates who are all people of color, Xavier Becerra, Antonio Villaraigosa, Betty Yee and Tony Thurmond, was largely because of the inclusion of another lower-polling candidate who is white, Matt Mahan, and it could serve to elevate some of their profiles. [Bay Area News Group]
- In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court has sided with Cox Communications in a copyright case dating back to 2018, in which music publishers sued the cable and internet provider claiming it knowingly allowed customers to pirate music. At issue was whether the ISP could be held liable for the actions of customers, and for not cutting off their internet service when they broke the law. [New York Times]
- Police in Piedmont are seeking two suspects who allegedly assaulted a woman while committing a robbery at her home Tuesday night. [KRON4]
- The SF school board voted Tuesday night to extend the school year by one week to make up for the lost days during the teacher's strike last month. [KTVU]
- The Hoover Durant neighborhood in Oakland has been without a library in the area since 1981, and now activists say they have a site, a former grocery store, that would be perfect. [KPIX]
Photo by Daniel Chicchon