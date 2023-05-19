A silicone enhancement injection in a Burlingame hotel room that went very wrong took the life of a 34-year-old Kim Kardashian look-alike model, and the Florida woman who allegedly administered the fatal injection is being extradited back to San Mateo County to face charges.

We will get it out of the way right upfront that there’s a lot of contemporary strangeness to this story that involves a Kim Kardashian look-alike model, a TikTok and OnlyFans influencer, and silicone buttocks enhancements (plus the state of Florida). But a 34-year-old woman is dead, as NBC Bay Area reports that the model Christina Ashten Gourkani died after receiving an unauthorized silicone injection in a hotel room at the San Francisco Airport Marriott, and the 50-year-old suspect Vivian Gomez Fort Lauderdale, Florida is being extradited back to San Mateo County to face charges.

Hoodline has a timeline of the events of Gourkani’s passing. An Instagram and OnlyFans model who made her name as a Kardashian look-alike, Gourkani had allegedly hired Gomez to fly to the Bay Area and administer the buttocks-enhancing injections. That happened the evening of April 19, though immediately after the injections, Gourkani started suffering convulsions.

The LA Times reports that Gournaki’s boyfriend called 911, but she died the next day in a hospital.

"One should never allow anybody to inject anything into their body who is not medically approved," San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said in a statement to NBC Bay Area. "Just think about it: in a motel room at the airport. I think there was some common sense lost in this case and a life lost because of it."

And it should raise eyebrows that Gomez still got an a plane and went back to Florida despite the fatality. She was arrested upon arriving in Florida, and she’ll be changed with a felony count of involuntary manslaughter and another felony count of practicing medicine without a valid license, resulting in the death of another.

Gomez’s arraignment is scheduled for Monday.

The LA Times also points out that the FDA has not approved silicone injections, and has warned against using them for body enhancement. The agency says that “silicone can travel through those vessels to other parts of the body and block blood vessels in the lungs, heart, or brain. This can cause a stroke or even death.”

Image: ashtens_empire via Instragram