Two and a half years after the death of 27-year-old product designer Kimberly Wong in her Presidio Heights apartment, her boyfriend Scott Fisher was set to go on trial this week for her murder. But on Monday, he changed his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

The trial of Scott Fisher for the November 2023 murder of girlfriend Kimberly Wong will now be delayed by several months, as psychiatric experts are now being called in to make assessments of Fisher. It seems strange that this is happening at such a late date, and just days before the trial was set to begin, but as the Chronicle notes, Fisher's defense team had appeared to be focused on a far different strategy in a preliminary hearing.

Wong was found fatally stabbed with a kitchen knife in the apartment the couple shared at 3295 Clay Street, during a welfare check by police, after concerned friends were unable to reach her. This was on the morning of November 30, 2023. One week later, Fisher was arrested for her murder, in part based on Ring camera footage that showed both Wong and Fisher entering the building the morening of her death, and Fisher exiting alone a short while later.

As we learned last year, following a preliminary hearing in the case, Fisher had been experiencing some sort of mental break that was observed by the couple's friends, and Wong had confided in friends that he was exhibiting some frightening behavior toward her. This included allegedly lunging at her in the shower, and shaking her awake one night the morning before she died.

The friends said Fisher had become increasingly paranoid, and was talking a lot about AI — and he had even renamed a group chat among the friends from "SF buddies" to "International AI-assisted buddies."

The couple had spent a night apart on November 29, with Wong dropping Fisher off at his father's home in Oakland following the shaking incident. According to investigators, Wong told friends that he was sounding more stable, and after spending the night at a friend's house, she picked Fisher up and the two arrived back at the Clay Street apartment at 10:49 am.

Shortly thereafter, a delivery driver in the area reported hearing a woman screaming "Help!" And Fisher reportedly was seen exiting the apartment at 11:17 am. He returned less than an hour later, and then exited again, after which it appears his father checked him in to a psych ward in Walnut Creek.

The father may have been the only person in court supporting Fisher Monday, as the Chronicle rerports seeing Fisher wave to a lone man in the courtroom. The court was otherwise reportedly filled with family members and friends of Wong.

Now, following psych evaluations, prosecutors and defense attorneys are set to return to court in May to discuss a new trial date. Per the Chronicle, there will now be two trials, one to decide Fisher's guilt or innocence, and another to determine whether he was clinically insane at the time of the murder, or whether he continues to be mentally ill.

Something apparently shifted as defense attorneys Sarah Potter and Michael Gaines prepared to go to trial with their client, with their previous theory of the case including a possible intruder who could have killed Wong during the hours between Fisher exiting the building and the SFPD's arrival.

Officers reportedly had to access the apartment through a window, and they found Wong's body on the floor, covered with a blanket. The kitchen knife, found close to the body, would later yield forensic evidence, with Fisher's DNA reportedly found on the handle.

An SF police officer, Brian Alston, testified at a preliminary hearing that the crime scene was otherwise "pristine," and there appeared to be no evidence of an intruder.

Previously: Boyfriend Allegedly Talked of AI Fears, Appeared to Have Mental Break In Days Before Kimberly Wong Murder