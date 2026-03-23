Local:
- A person was stabbed today just after 5 pm in Civic Center and the suspect remains at large. The stabbing occurred at Market and Eighth streets, and the victim reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries. [KRON4]
- At least 500 undocumented people were “removed in absentia” in SF immigration court last week because they failed to show up after many of their court dates were allegedly changed at the last minute, and they now face deportation and the loss of a chance to argue their cases. [Mission Local]
- A part-time Marin County sheriff’s deputy is suing the City of San Francisco as well as two SF firefighters who he says attacked him while off-duty at Original Joe’s in October, following some sort of incident involving the man's daughter. [NBC Bay Area]
National:
- Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin has been confirmed to be the new head of the Department of Homeland Security, following the departure of Kristi Noem. [CNN]
- Following Sunday's deadly runway crash at LaGuardia airport, records show pilots trying to raise alarms about dangerous miscommunication from air traffic control there for years. [CNN]
- The Supreme Court appears likely to reject a six-year-old Mississippi law that allows late-arriving mail-in ballots to be counted if they are postmarked by Election Day, which could have wide-reaching consequences in states including California with similar laws. [New York Times]
Video:
- ICYMI, the UK version of Saturday Night Live premiered over the weekend, and bizarre as that may be, the great Tina Fey was the first guest host, and former SFist editor Eve Batey has a review, saying it has "a lot more vulgarity" than the US version.
Photo by Van Tien Le