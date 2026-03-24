- The latest poll in the California governor's race found a "historically high lack of awareness" of the race and the candidates involved, which seems likely to hurt Democrats if nothing changes in the next month. Still, the number of undecided voters (16%) is way down from the numbers seen last fall. [Chronicle]
- A planned debate between the gubernatorial candidates Tuesday night at USC has been canceled amid criticism over the exclusion of the lowest-polling candidates, who are all people of color. State Democratic leaders are trying to narrow the field and encourage the lowest-polling candidates to drop out, but the exclusion from this debate led to a push for USC to boycott the event. [Chronicle]
- A ransomware attack that crippled the city government in Foster City, on the Peninsula, is ongoing, the city says, with the city's network taken offline. [KRON4]
- The body of a 19-year-old from Petaluma has been recovered days after he went missing along the Truckee River in Nevada County. [KCRA]
- As gas prices continue to climb, one gas station in South San Francisco has pumps topping $7 per gallon. [KTVU]
- Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly urged President Trump in a phone call to press on with the war in Iran because he sees a historic opportunity to remake the region. [New York Times]
- A large meteor was visible Sunday night streaking across the sky in much of California, and was caught on many people's doorbell and dash cameras. [Sacramento Bee]