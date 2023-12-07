The 29-year-old boyfriend of 27-year-old tech product designer Kimberly Wong, who investigators believe was killed last week in a domestic violence incident, is now in custody for the murder.

29-year-old Scott Fisher was just booked into the county jail Thursday afternoon, as the SF Standard first reported. Fisher reportedly lived with Wong in the condo she owned at 3295 Clay Street in Presidio Heights, where she was found deceased on November 30 during a welfare check.

As we reported earlier this week, Wong had a background in user experience design, and she most recently worked on the product design team at fintech startup Plaid.

Fisher, who studied economics at UC Berkeley, appears to have been employed as an analyst at Databricks until October, according to what appears to be his LinkedIn.

Fisher has been booked on suspicion of murder, but he has not yet been charged with any crime.

This was San Francisco's 53rd homicide of the year to date, and the first domestic violence homicide, per the Standard.

Anyone with information about Wong's killing is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.