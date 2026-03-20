- The family of a 54-year-old formerly homeless man who died in a Mission District supportive housing complex remains angry that the staff at the complex failed to perform a welfare check. Staff is required to check on residents if they haven't been seen in 72 hours, but Eric McCain was dead for days before he was found. [Chronicle]
- UC Berkeley has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by the Louis D. Brandeis Foundation in 2023 that accused the university of antisemitism. The suit, which sought to bar student groups from discriminating against Zionist speakers — those who define Israel as a Jewish state — did not exactly accomplish that goal, but student groups can not make such discrimination part of their mission or bylaws. [Chronicle]
- Foster City officials say that the city government has been paralyzed and personal information of those who have done business with the city may have been compromised in a cyberattack that began Thursday. [SFGate]
- After serving a narcotics search warrant at the home of a 19-year-old, Livermore police found, in addition to narcots, over 200 pounds of illegal fireworks. [KRON4]
- The city of Santa Clara says it will recognize Cesar Chavez Day this year but shift the focus to farmworkers and the work of Dolores Huerta, and San Jose says it is canceling its Cesar Chavez Day events. [KRON4]
- SFGate, which apparently has a National Parks Bureau, has been blacklisted by the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior for asking a lot of questions and writing negatively about the Park Service. [SFGate]
- Action star Chuck Norris has died at age 86. [CNN]