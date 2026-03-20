Two attempted car thieves led East Bay authorities on a Dukes of Hazzard-style chase the wrong way along surface streets and down Highway 4 after puncturing all four tires on spike strips, and at one point tossing a power tool out of the car at police.

Hercules police responded around 3:58 am to a report of two suspects who were linked to a Honda Civic and a GMC box truck attempting to steal an Infiniti G35 on North Wildwood, as KRON4 reports. When officers approached, the suspects fled in the Honda.

The driver ran over spike strips at Hercules Avenue and San Pablo Avenue, puncturing all four tires, but continued driving 30 to 40 mph the wrong way on surface streets. During the pursuit, a passenger threw a Sawzall — a reciprocating saw power tool — at a pursuing patrol car.

The Honda entered Highway 4 going the wrong way before stopping near a Motel 6 in Pinole, where both suspects fled on foot. One suspect was taken into custody after being located by a Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office drone, with the help of police dogs, but they were unable to find the second suspect.

Authorities recovered a stolen, loaded firearm from the Honda, which had been reported stolen. The GMC truck left at the scene was also stolen.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Daniel Marroquin, was on post-release community supervision out of Alameda County and was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on multiple charges, including auto burglary, felony evading, wrong-way evading, possession of a stolen firearm by a felon, and assault on a peace officer.

“We urge our community to remain vigilant—lock your vehicles, remove valuables, and report suspicious activity immediately by calling 911,” the department said in a statement. “We thank all responding officers and partner agencies for their professionalism, teamwork, and dedication in bringing this incident to a safe resolution.”