Local:
- The parents of Jon-Marques Psalms, the 30-year-old SFPD recruit who died while doing a training exercise last August, have now filed a wrongful death claim against the city. Psalms reportedly suffered from something called "rhabdo," or rhabdomyolysis, during the so-called "Red Man" drill in which trainees learn how to fight with and subdue combative suspects. [KRON4]
- SF's newest office tower, the 25-story, four-year-old 415 Natoma in the 5M development at 5th and Mission, now has only a single tenant, Thumbtack, they appear to be leaving, and the building is now being sold to new owners. [Chronicle]
- A 71-year-old Oakland grandmother is a finalist in a national fitness competition. [KTVU]
National:
- As Trump comes asking for $200 billion more for the war in Iran, cracks are beginning to appear in Republican support for the war. [CNN]
- Ever the asshole who can't help himself, Trump jokingly brought up Pearl Harbor in front of the Japanese prime minister during a gathering in the Oval Office Thursday. [New York Times]
- As the Trump administration continues dismantling the Department of Education, piece by piece, without approval from Congress, it is now moving the federal student loan portfolio under the auspices of the Treasury Department. [New York Times]
- Following a shocking video in which she's seen being physically violent and tossing kitchen schools while her young daughter sits crying nearby, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul's season of The Bachelorette has been pulled by ABC before it even started airing. [The Hollywood Reporter]
Video:
- The world premiere of a new play, commissioned by ACT, ||: GIRLS :||: CHANCE :||: MUSIC :||, opened Wednesday night at the Strand Theater. Below, artistic director Pam MacKinnon speaks with playwright and Berkeley native Eisa Davis about this play, about the friendship between adolescent girls in a Bay Area music program. Tickets can be found here.