A hot pot restaurant in Cupertino that, true to its Silicon Valley location, uses a humanoid robot to take orders from customers and also features it dancing in the dining room, lost control of that robot and it started making a serious mess.

The video of the robot that won't stop dancing, and that needed three staffers to restrain it while one repeatedly tried to shut it off via an app, has gone viral and even made it on NBC News — where a talking head expressed concern over the ordeal. And this all happened at Haidilao, a hot pot restaurant in Cupertino.

The comedy is enhanced by the robot wearing a Zootopia 2 bib that says, "I'm Good!" on it.

Here's the full clip below

And here is NBC's alarmed coverage...

Haidilao gave a statement to NBC, by way of explanation, saying that this robot is "part of a pilot set-up," and "In this case, the robot was brought closer to a dining table at a guest's request, which is not its typical operating setting."

They add, "The limited space affected its movement during the performance. We remain committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for our guests."

"This Bay Area scene is just another reminder that technological leaps come with headaches," says NBC's Jesse Kirsch.

A correspondent goes on to add that a research paper last year predicts that there will be 3 billion humanoid robots out in the world by 2060, and two thirds of these will be in people's homes.