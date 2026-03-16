- The City of Burlingame is removing most of the 400 eucalyptus trees that line El Camino Real, due to their dangerous condition. People have long fought the tree-removal plans, but the project is now underway and 80 trees have been felled. [Chronicle]
- An overturned big rig was blocking multiple lanes of southbound I-880 in Oakland Monday following an overnight crash. [KPIX]
- More than 300 TSA agents have quit around the country and many others are taking unscheduled time off after missing paychecks during the current partial government shutdown. [CNN]
- Nvidia's GTC Conference, one of the world's largest AI conferences, is getting underway Monday at the SAP Center in San Jose. [KTVU]
- White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer. [CNN]
- Autumn Durald Arkapaw, who is from the Bay Area, became the first woman ever to win the Academy Award for Best Cinematography Sunday, for her work on Sinners. [Chronicle]
- And, of course, Oakland's own Ryan Coogler took home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, and Sinners won four total awards. [KTVU]
Photo by Michael Cochran