Local:
- 85-year-old Rogelio Barajas Martinez was arrested in connection with the double-stabbing of a couple in Bay Point and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Martinez Detention Facility. [KRON4]
- The family of 4-year-old Ayden Fang, who was fatally struck by a 19-year-old driver in Burlingame in August, are filing a civil lawsuit against the city as well as the driver after the city declined to press charges. [KGO]
- A sea otter and sea lion were found dead from avian influenza at San Mateo’s Año Nuevo State Parkk, and 14 elephant seals also died from the virus on the California coast. [Bay Area News Group]
National:
- NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission successfully disrupted the orbit of a pair of asteroids, Didymos and Dimorphos, around the sun. Researchers say this confirms the ability of NASA to intercept hazardous objects that could hypothetically be a threat to Earth in the future. [Mashable]
- A red fox from Southampton, England made it’s way all the way to New York after slipping onto a cargo ship, and it’s now living at the Bronx Zoo. [NBC News]
- BuzzFeed is on the verge of calling it quits after switching much of its workforce over to AI three years ago. [Boing Boing]
Video of the Day:
Enjoy this thrilling scene from Dr. Goldfoot and the Bikini Machine featuring Vincent Price driving a cable car across the Golden Gate Bridge.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist