A potential catastrophic collision was narrowly avoided in Fairfield Monday when authorities pulled over a disoriented elderly driver on I-80 who was filmed driving the wrong way, passing oncoming traffic within feet, and the CHP is spreading the word about its senior driver education class.

As KRON4 reports, the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a wrong-way driver on I-80 in Fairfield around 5:50 pm Monday. The below video footage from the CHP shows the driver traveling within feet of oncoming traffic in the westbound express lane.



CHP and Fairfield police officers blocked traffic and safely pulled over the driver, which was also caught on video.

“Officers determined the elderly female driver was confused and disoriented after contacting her,” CHP wrote on social media. “She was safely reunited with her family.”

Authorities will be reviewing the woman’s driving status, but no further details were provided.

The CHP urges drivers 65 and older to take part in the agency’s senior driver education class, called “Age Well, Drive Smart,” on driving safely as we age and how to conduct self-assessments.

“What could have been a serious crash was safely prevented due to the phenomenal teamwork and coordination by CHP and FPD,” wrote the Solano County CHP. “This incident serves as a reminder that driving needs can change over time.”

Image: Screenshot/CHP Solano