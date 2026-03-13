- Gubernatorial candidate and House Rep. Eric Swalwell spoke out about the possible threat of an Iranian drone strike in California, saying the Trump administration was keeping Congress in the dark about such threats. "We are ready to protect the homeland and put resources where they have to go,” Swalwell said. "But we don't have a partner right now in doing that. We have a lot of political theater." [Chronicle]
- Teachers in the East Bay city of Dublin have ended their strike after four days. The Dublin Teachers Association announced early Friday morning that they had reached a tentative agreement with the district after a 12-hour bargaining session, and that the new three-year contract guarantees smaller classes, better healthcare, and higher wages. [ABC 7]
- San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju was held in contempt earlier this week by San Francisco Superior Court Judge Harry Dorfman for turning down cases. Raju says his office will continue to turn down some criminal cases citing staffing shortages and unmanageable caseloads. [Chronicle]
- One man was stabbed Thursday night in a SoMa alley, near the intersection of Harrison and Merlin streets, and was left with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. [KPIX]
- Social media posts have apparently gone out advertising a "beach takeover" party or set of parties on Alameda's Crown Beach, and the Alameda Police Department is putting out a warning about how large group games and things have led to unintended and dangerous consequences in the past — like with water guns being mistaken for real weapons. [KRON4]
- TSA workers are increasingly calling in sick or leaving the job entirely as they face another missed paycheck during the latest partial government shutdown, as Congress is at an impasse over Homeland Security funding. [New York Times]
Top image: Photo by Fliesentisch Fotograf/Unsplash