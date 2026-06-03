- While the top two candidates in the California governor's race, as polls predicted, look to be Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton, most outlets have not called the race yet with Tom Steyer still alive. Steyer is winning handily among San Francisco voters, with 33% so far, but statewide he is trailing Becerra by about 300,000 votes, or 6 percentage points, with 57.5% of the vote counted. [NBC News]
- SF voters were possibly confused by the competing Props C and D, and both appear to be failing, though D is too close to call. The so-called "overpaid CEO tax," Prop D, has 55.4% 'No' votes, with updated results to come on Thursday at 4 pm. [SF Dept. of Elections]
- Incumbent SF supervisors Stephen Sherrill (District 2) and Alan Wong (District 4) both held solid, 70% leads as of Tuesday night in their ranked-choice contests. [SF Dept. of Elections]
- Local propositions A and B, the earthquake safety bond and the lifetime term-limit measure, both look to be passing handily. [SF Dept. of Elections]
- Over in Oakland, sitting Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson appears to have won her primary election, in which recalled former DA Pamela Price was attempting to get reelected, and the early vote percentages (65% for Jones Dickson and 23% for Price) show that voters have not changed their minds about recalling her. [NBC Bay Area]
- Incumbent LA Mayor Karen Bass took the most votes in her primary, however reality TV star Spencer Pratt looks to be moving forward to be her Republican challenger. [New York Times]
- Following a dramatic staff meeting Monday in which longtime 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley called out the "slender qualifications" of his new boss Nick Bilton, Pelley has been fired from the show, deepening the turmoil at Bari Weiss's CBS News. [New York Times]
Top image: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer speaks during an election night watch party on June 2, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Steyer is in a tight nonpartisan race with fellow Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton to fill the term-limited Gov. Gavin Newsom. (Photo by Minh Connors/Getty Images)