The small, counter-service restaurant space on the east side of Union Square, which has sat empty for the last year, will become a new outpost of local burger chain Super Duper, later this year.

The SF Recreation and Parks Department has entered into a deal with Super Duper, the fast-food burger chain "with slow-food values" that launched in SF 15 years ago, to take over the restaurant kiosk space on the Stockton Street side of Union Square Park. The space has sat vacant since it was briefly occupied by celebrity chef Tyler Florence's Miller & Lux Provisions in late 2023 and early 2024 — in a deal that Florence infamously walked away from early last year after being subsidized by the city to the tune of $440,000.

Rec & Parks announced the deal Friday, saying the Super Duper had signed on for a five-year lease on the space, and the new location is expected to be up and running by sometime in the fall.

Mayor Daniel Lurie celebrated the news in a statement, saying, "Our administration is accelerating San Francisco’s downtown recovery and bringing energy back to Union Square. I’m thrilled to see Super Duper expanding to Union Square, adding another beloved homegrown business that will draw people downtown and create a welcoming place for families, residents, and visitors."

The Stockton-side restaurant space in Sept 2021, via Google

That kiosk on the west side of Union Square has been intermittently occupied over the years, including the four-month stint by Florence and his rotisserie chicken-focused operation that ended last winter. Florence's team cited "operational hurders" and delays in the renovation of the space, which has some sort of limited kitchen setup. It was, prior to that, occupied by a sandwich and salad cafe run by McCall's Catering called Alma.

The space features a small patio area with about a dozen outdoor tables.

The east-side, Powell Street-adjacent kiosk, which in the last decade was home to Emporio Rulli, was quickly taken over last year by b. patisserie, which continue to operate its pastry-focused cafe there.

In addition to burgers made from Brandt Beef, the new Super Duper will serve free-range chicken sandwiches, organic veggie burgers, a breakfast sandwich available all day, French fries, garlic fries with fresh garlic, and both milkshakes and soft-serve made with Straus Family Creamery ice cream.

"We're thrilled to open in Union Square, an iconic destination in the heart of the city where we can show both locals and visitors alike what makes the Bay Area great," says Edmondo Sarti, co-owner of Super Duper, in a statement. "From a brand that was born right here in San Francisco, we believe in the future of this city and are committed to growing here and supporting our local community."

This is the latest bit of vacancy-filling good news in the still half-vacant Union Square area, where multiple large storefronts on both Stockton and Powell streets are still seeking tenants.