Local:
- Two homes were damaged in a fire on the 1400 block of 25th Avenue (between Judah and Kirkham streets) this afternoon. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which began just after 2 pm. [SFFD/X]
- All that snow that hit Tahoe in late February has been rapidly melting amid a hot spell, with the rate of snowmelt being called "unprecedented" and far earlier than is typical. [Chronicle]
- Those emergency sirens that we have around San Francisco — which used to get tested every Tuesday at noon! — which were put there for just the type of earthquake or air-raid emergency represented by the Iran drone threat, will not be put back in use if, in the short term, there is an actual Iranian drone threat. [SFGate]
National:
- There have now been 16 oil tankers and cargo ships targeted for attack in the Persian Gulf since the start of the war with Iran. [New York Times]
- A US refueling aircraft went down in western Iraq on Thursday, killing at least five service members on board. [CNN]
- Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of the former prince Andrew, was also groveling to Jeffrey Epstein for money, and lavishly praising him in multiple emails from the last two decades. [CNN]
Video:
- Here's Oakland's own Kehlani performing at the celebration for Alysa Liu in downtown Oakland today.
Photo via SFFD