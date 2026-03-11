- Get ready for a pre-spring heatwave around the Bay Area. A warming trend begins today, and while the highest temps likely won't be in San Francisco, parts of the Bay Area could see 90s by Monday. [KPIX]
- Align Real Estate, the developer seeking to redevelop four Safeway properties in San Francisco to build thousands of new housing units, has submitted plans for a fifth Safeway site, this one in San Mateo. The Safeway at 1655 South El Camino Real would become 396 housing units under the plan, with 55 of those designated affordable. [Chronicle]
- A fallen tree in San Rafael knocked out power for around 700 households Tuesday night. [KRON4]
- For those residents of San Francisco's District 4 who voted in favor of closing the Great Highway and turning it into Sunset Dunes Park, there is no clear candidate in a supervisor's race full of candidates pushing to reopen the highway. [Mission Local]
- Teachers in California are being pressured to teach civics this year, in celebration of the country's 250th anniversary, but Governor Gavin Newsom has pushed a competing curriculum to counter right-wing narratives, celebrating the 175th anniversary of California, and this is creating confusion. [CalMatters]
- Park rangers were saying last week that the wildflower bloom currently happening in Death Valley isn't technically a "superbloom," but is the best bloom in ten years, and the media is calling it a superbloom anyway. [ABC7]
- The US was at fault in the bombing of a school in Iran, killing 175 people, mostly children, according to a preliminary inquiry, and outdated targeting data may have been to blame. [New York Times]
