Two children, ages 5 and 7, had to be airlifted to UC Davis Tuesday after a crash involving a car in Angwin, in northern Napa County, and a third child also suffered injuries.

Three children, two aged 7 and one of them a 5-year-old boy, were riding electric motorbikes in Angwin Tuesday evening when all three reportedly crashed into the side of a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu. The crash happened around 6:15 pm, as Bay City News reports, on the 400 block of Newton Way.

According to the CHP, the 5-year-old was riding one of the motorbikes with a 7-year-old passenger, and the other 7-year-old was riding a second bike alongside them.

The 5-year-old and one of the 7-year-olds suffered injuries and were airlifted to UC Davis for treatment, with the younger child airlifted by helicopter with major injuries from the crash scene. One 7-year-old was transported to Angwin Airport and was airlifted from there to UC Davis with reportedly "minor injuries."

As KPIX reports, the third child was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center by ground ambulance.

CHP is now investigating the crash, and per Bay City News, they have not said whether the children were wearing helmets.

CHP said that there were no stop signs at the intersection where the crash occurred, and impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Photo via CHP Napa/X