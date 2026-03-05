Oakland’s Alysa Liu's victory celebration will not quite be a parade down Grand Avenue, but instead a rally on the steps of City Hall, and it's scheduled for 12 noon on Thursday, March 12.

After the Richmond, California figure skater Alysa Liu won the Olympics gold medal in women's figure skating last month, the City of Oakland was promising a huge celebration for the East Bay skater who honed her skills at the Oakland Ice Center. And this week we already saw the new Alysa Liu mural that was painted inTemescal, but we had not heard plans for the Oakland victory celebration yet.

That is, until today.

“Join us as we celebrate Olympic Gold Medalist and Oakland’s own Alysa Liu at a special Celebration Rally at Oakland City Hall on Thursday, March 12 at noon (Frank Ogawa Plaza, Oakland),” the tourist organization Visit Oakland announced today. “Let’s come together as a community to honor her incredible achievement on the world stage! Alysa will be there in person.”

There’s also an official Facebook invite here.

That said, the invite doesn’t say what any scheduled activities are. But we can assume there will be speeches from Liu herself, and Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee, and from other politicians who are desperate to be seen and associated with Ms. Liu.

“Doors open at 9:00 AM,” the invite continues. “We recommend arriving early to secure a good viewing spot, as this is expected to be a well-attended community event. Space is limited and admission is subject to venue capacity and safety guidelines. Public transportation is highly encouraged.”

The event will be free to attend, though organizers ask that you submit a free RSVP in advance.

Related: Check Out the New Giant Alysa Liu Mural That Just Went Up In Oakland’s Temescal Neighborhood [SFist]

Image: MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 19: Gold medalist Alysa Liu of Team United States poses for a photo during the medal ceremony for the Women's Single Skating on day thirteen of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 19, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)