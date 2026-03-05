A self-described, extra-legal "squatter removal service" was allegedly being run by a sword-wielding, San Francisco-based guy who, along with two associates, now faces assault, burglary, and false imprisonment charges in San Mateo County.

The charges, as KPIX reports, stem from a January 6 incident in which 40-year-old James Jacobs, along with associates Arthur Gutierrez Jr., 40, and Angelmike Va Regalado, 39, allegedly led a group of seven armed intruders who descended on a home in San Bruno where five people had been living at 2:30 in the morning.

The home, on Allen Drive in San Bruno just east of Skyline College, was occupied by a man who had reportedly been living there for 45 years, according to the San Mateo County DA's office, along with his family. The home had been owned by his mother, however after she died, the home had been sold to a new owner. According to the victim, eviction proceedings had not begun, and it seems the new owner had leased the property to an employee of Jacobs at his ASAP Squatter Removal Service.

Per the DA, this lease gave Jacobs's employee residency rights at the property, and ASAP Squatter Removal then acted on behalf of the lessee and the new owner to forcibly kick out the family living there in the middle of the night.

The company's website, claims that they can "quickly and legally" get squatters out of a home "while ensuring you are never liable for our actions." And, it says, "Don't ask about our methods - The less you know, the safer you are."

Those methods, as Jacobs has boasted on YouTube and on at least one radio show, include using a katana or Japanese sword. As Jacobs said in an interview, "If somebody comes at you with a knife, what's great about the katana is that we can do defensive strikes... we can take out your legs, we can actually do strikes that will eliminate the combat, completely eliminate combat, without having to actually get into the attempted murder, manslaughter kind of thing scenario."

As CBS News reported in 2024, squatter removal services have become more popular, as landlords in California face uphill legal battles at times in removing non-paying tenants, and when legal evictions can take years to complete.

We don't exactly what went down on the morning of January 6, but both Jacobs and Gutierrez have had a preliminary hearing, and the San Mateo County DA's Office says they will now face trial on multiple charges, including assault, burglary, false imprisonment, and gun charges. The third associate, Angelmike Va Regalado, remains at large and there is a warrant for his arrest.

Below is a video in which Jacobs is heard discussing his methods, and his sword, in dealing with "combat situations" involving squatters.