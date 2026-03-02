In the wake of the East Bay’s own Alysa Liu winning the women’s gold figure-skating medal, the City of Oakland says they’re planning some pretty ambitious victory celebrations. But one of these celebrations has already revealed itself, as NBC Bay Area reports there was a new Alysa Liu mural unveiled this weekend in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood.

The mural is from an East Bay artists collective known as Illuminaries, and KTVU has video of them painting the mural this past weekend above.

“The Warriors left, the A’s left, but it’s kind of like we have someone to look up to and somebody that our kids can aspire to be,” Illuminaries painter Steve Ha.told NBC Bay Area. “And you know, follow your dreams and I think it’s just dope man.”

The mural also contains the message “Shoutout Oakland” as Liu yelled right after her gold medal-winning performance,

According to NBC Bay Area the mural group Illuminaries “paid for this mural out of their own pockets.”

Image: Darya Mead via Facebook