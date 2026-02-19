Local:
- The suspect accused of stealing Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee’s city-issued SUV after squatting for three days in Oakland City Hall has been arrested. Police have not yet named the man, saying only that he is 29 years old, but boy do they need to review security protocols at Oakland City Hall. [NBC Bay Area]
- On the heels of the nine people killed in the back-country ski avalanche near Tahoe, we’re learning that another skier died Wednesday at the Northstar ski resort. The victim is 21-year-old Colin Kang of Fremont, and he’s now the third skier to die at Northstar this winter season alone. [SFGate]
- To prevent yet more winter storm treachery, Yosemite National Park has shut down entirely because of the extreme winter conditions. The park will remain closed until at least midnight on Friday, and possibly longer. [Chronicle]
National:
- President Trump kicked off his “Board of Peace” proceedings by of course threatening to start a war, saying that he might go to war with Iran within 10-15 days, or maybe as soon as this weekend. [CNN]
- The monarch formerly known as Prince Andrew, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was released from police custody after being held for 11 hours, though he was arrested for sharing confidential national security information with Jeffrey Epstein rather than alleged sex crimes. [NY Times]
- Actor Eric Dane, best known as Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on the TV series Grey’s Anatomy in the mid-2000s, died from ALS, his family announced Thursday. He was 53. [Deadline]
Video:
- Here it is, the full video of Richmond figure skater Alysa Liu’s gold medal-winning performance in Thursday’s Women's Single Skating at the Olympics, a performance that is guaranteed to pack the Oakland Ice Center where she practiced growing up all this weekend long and likely for months to come.
Alysa Liu caps off an all time great comeback with a Gold medal winning free skate in the Winter Olympics 2026
by u/Yujin-Ha in sports
Image: MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 19: Gold medalist Alysa Liu of Team United States poses for a photo during the medal ceremony for the Women's Single Skating on day thirteen of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 19, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)