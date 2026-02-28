- The US and Israel launched a “preventative” targeted strike against Iran Saturday, with explosions reported in Tehran and other cities, and Iran said it plans to retaliate. Trump said in his State of the Union Tuesday that Iran’s missiles are gaining the capability of reaching the US, which are already a threat to Europe. [Guardian]
- A driver struck a two-year-old and an adult at 4th and Channel Streets Friday night around 9 pm when they were crossing the street. The toddler later died at the hospital, and the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative during the investigation. [KRON4]
- The names of the two Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies who fatally shot East Bay musician Anthony Ant earlier this month have been released. Pedro DeRobles and Georgio Herrera fired their guns at Ant while he was having a mental health episode, and they reportedly thought an object he was holding was a firearm. [Bay Area News Group]
- Gilroy authorities determined that the teen driver who fatally struck two parents in a crosswalk failed to yield while making a right turn. There were also reportedly obstructions inside and outside the car limiting the driver’s view, along with other vehicle code violations and driver restrictions. [Bay Area News Group]
- The union representing clerks and court services employees with the San Francisco Superior Court reached a tentative agreement following a two-day strike Friday, which includes cost-of-living adjustments and time off and an agreement by the court to resolve a backlog of demands with staffing and training. [KPIX]
- Someone wrote a bunch of thank-you messages in chalk on the sidewalk outside Anthropic’s headquarters Friday following the company’s decision not to kowtow to the Pentagon, going so far as quoting Nelson Mandela. [Mission Local]
- Beginning next year, the Pentagon is prohibiting military personnel from attending Ivy League universities, including Columbia, Yale, and Brown, as part of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ongoing effort to cut ties with institutions he’s labeled “factories of anti-American resentment.” [Associated Press]
Image: Weekly Saturday protest at Tesla showroom (noon–2 pm); Matilda P./SFist