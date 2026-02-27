Local:
- Randa’s Market in the Mission debuted its new cat named “Shadow” who reportedly likes to stay indoors. The store’s first cat “KitKat” was killed by a Waymo last year, and its second cat “Coco” was taken to a special needs shelter in Santa Rosa following a feline leukemia diagnosis. [Mission Local]
- President Donald Trump unleashed an all-caps tirade against Anthropic Friday following the company’s refusal to allow the Pentagon unrestricted access to its technology, referring to them as “leftwing nut jobs.” [Associated Press]
- The Bay Lights on the western span of the Bay Bridge are currently being illuminated 24/7 while the project undergoes a stress test, and artist Leo Villareal is reportedly camping out at various locations writing new code for the project. [Chronicle]
National:
- Swiss-based drug company Novartis has settled a lawsuit out of court with the family of Henrietta Lacks, a Black mother whose cervical cells were taken without permission in 1951 prior to her death, which the company reproduced and used without her family’s knowledge, generating millions in revenue from major medical advances, including the polio vaccine and the development of genetic mapping. [Huffington Post]
- Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is forcing Scouting America, formerly the Boy Scouts of America, to out trans kids and reassign them to troops based on their birth certificates, reversing over a decade’s worth of diversity, equity, and inclusion policies developed by the organization. [Boing Boing]
- A missing Florida man was rescued Thursday after he became trapped up to his shoulders in “quick sand”-type mud earlier this month — thereby reigniting every GenXer’s and Millennial’s biggest fear. [NBC News]
Video:
- Over 100,000 attendees celebrated Black History Month at last Sunday’s Black Joy Parade in Oakland, as featured in these lovely vignettes.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist