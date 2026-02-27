One driver in Milpitas picked the wrong Highway Patrol K9 to drive a little too fast around Thursday night, as the driver was pulled over for speeding, and the dog sniffed out nearly 27 pounds of cocaine in the car.

A Thursday night incident saw a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer pull over a speeding vehicle on some highway in Milpitas, a routine thing that happens every night. But once that CHP officer’s K9 unit started sniffing around, well, things really went off the rails.

As KRON4 reports, the officer "observed indicators of criminal activity" inside the vehicle. And then that dog began to investigate, and promptly located 26.5 pounds of cocaine that was hidden within that vehicle.

“The K9 Officer deployed his canine partner ‘Rae’ who alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics,” the CHP’s Coastal Division unit said in a Friday morning Facebook post. “Personnel from the San Jose CHP Area assisted with a subsequent search of the vehicle. During the search, officers located approximately 12 kilograms of cocaine which was packaged for distribution.”

“The cocaine has an estimated street value of approximately $2 million dollars,” the CHP added.

The accused driver is not named in any public reports thus far. But obviously, that driver was arrested for possession of cocaine for sales, and other “​​various criminal charges,” according to the CHP.

Image: CHP - Coastal Division via Facebook