A Santa Clara County resident tested positive for measles Wednesday after traveling internationally — despite being previously vaccinated, and they reportedly visited a few places while unknowingly infected, including the Panda Express in Burlingame on February 23 and 24.

Health officials published a release Friday alerting the public about a Santa Clara County resident who visited the Panda Express in Burlingame, in San Mateo County, during lunchtime Monday and Tuesday (2/23 and 2/24) while infected with the measles. The person, who is now reportedly isolating at home, had recently returned from an international trip and was vaccinated previously. Officials are reportedly attempting to contact anyone who might've been exposed, as the person also visited their work and healthcare provider.

While the risk of infection is low, authorities advise anyone who visited the Panda Express on 1453 Burlingame Avenue during the hours of 11:30 am and 1:30 pm on Monday, February 23, or Tuesday, February 24, to stay home and contact their health provider immediately — before seeking care, especially if they’re unvaccinated, pregnant, or immunocompromised, per KRON4.

In the health department’s release, officials emphasized it’s crucial for anyone who might’ve been exposed to call in advance before visiting any medical facilities so they can take precautionary measures against further exposure.

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash, which can appear seven to 21 days after exposure. Per KGO, those who’ve been exposed but don’t show symptoms after 21 days are no longer at risk of developing the infection.

Health officials wrote in the press release that San Mateo County has had two confirmed cases of measles in 2026, with one case reported in 2025. The last case of measles in Santa Clara County was reported in May 2025.

As SFist reported previously, Napa County reported its first measles case in 14 years in January, and a case was reported in Contra Costa County in December. According to the CDC, there have been over 1,100 cases nationally in 2026 so far, per KGO.

“Fortunately, our region has strong community immunity, because of our very high rates of vaccination or from childhood exposure decades ago,” said Dr. Sarah Rudman, Health Officer and Public Health Director for the County of Santa Clara in the press release. “Two shots of MMR or MMRV vaccine are the best protection against measles and can stop a measles outbreak in its tracks.”

Image: Google Maps

Related: Friday Morning Constitutional: First Measles Case In Napa In 14 Years