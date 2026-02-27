- Oakland teachers have averted a strike, after the union says it secured a tentative agreement with the district. The union said the two-year contract would give 13% wage increases to the highest earning teachers, and 11% raises to others. [KTVU]
- Former President Bill Clinton was giving his deposition to House lawmakers Friday morning, following Hillary's deposition Thursday, about his relationship to Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton has already said he does not recall much about the time, over 20 years ago, when he was acquainted with Epstein, and in an opening statement he said, "I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong." [CNN]
- At a BART directors' meeting that went into the wee hours of Friday, the directors voted 8-1 to adopt an alternative service plan, set to take effect in January, if the November ballot measure doesn't pass to fund BART with a sales tax increase. The plan would close 10 to 15 stations and cut train service by 60%. [KTVU]
- After Netflix abruptly walked away from a deal to acquire Warner Bros. on Thursday, Netflix's stock rose 12% today, as investors seemed to cheer the decision. [Bloomberg]
- Transgender Kansas residents are suing the state after their driver's licenses have been invalidated. [New York Times]
- Barbra Streisand caught some flack for an awkward Instagram post in which she congratulated Alysa Liu for her gold medal win and then rambled like an old lady about a Chinese family she once knew. [Chronicle]
- WorldAtlas has just named Healdsburg the "friendliest small town in California." [KTVU]
